SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 17-year-old Zion Nyhuise, who was last seen on Loy Road in Speedwell on Saturday, Jan. 11.

She is 5'2" and weighs around 88 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. Nyhuise was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black t-shirt, according to a flyer released by the sheriff's office.

Officials believe she could be in Grainger County. They also believe she could be in the Middlesboro or Barbourville, KY areas.

Anyone with any information about where she could be should contact the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 626-3385.

Claiborne County Sheriff's Office On January 12th, 2020 Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff's O... ffice initiated a traffic stop on a white Ford Edge leaving a residence on Oak Village Circle. Deputies discovered Michael Joe Hensley (Not the retired Middlesboro Officer & Real Estate Agent), age 34, in possession of several firearms, bags of marijuana, and a bag containing approximately forty-four Gabapentin.

RELATED: 'The next moment she was gone' | Loose tires deadly no matter the size

RELATED: Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Alternatively, anyone with information can call 911 to report it.