CCSO: Six people arrested who were wanted on violent felony warrants, some with new drug charges, on Friday

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said six people were arrested on Friday on violent felony arrest warrants. They also said some of the people faced new charges, and said a four-year-old child was taken from a home involved in drug trafficking.
They said the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountains Fugitive Task Force helped with the arrest. A list of the people arrested is available below, as well as the charges they face.
- Mark A. Henseler, 44, from New Tazewell - Violation of the Sex Offender Registry
- Charles Monroe Brooks, 60, from New Tazewell - Violation of Parole (original charges are first-degree murder and felony escape)
- Andrew Paul Martinez, 31, from Tazewell - Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault
- Michael Anthony Martinez, 35, from New Tazewell - Possession of Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept, Aggravated Child Endangerment
- Gregg Martinez Sr., 56, from New Tazewell - Possession of Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept
- Asia LeShae Damron, 27, from New Tazewell- Possession of Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept, Aggravated Child Endangerment