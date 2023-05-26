x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

CCSO: Six people arrested who were wanted on violent felony warrants, some with new drug charges, on Friday

The charges include violating the terms of the sex offender registry, drug charges, and violating parole for murder and escape.
Credit: Claiborne County Sheriff's Office

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said six people were arrested on Friday on violent felony arrest warrants. They also said some of the people faced new charges, and said a four-year-old child was taken from a home involved in drug trafficking.

They said the U.S. Marshals Service Smokey Mountains Fugitive Task Force helped with the arrest. A list of the people arrested is available below, as well as the charges they face.

  • Mark A. Henseler, 44, from New Tazewell - Violation of the Sex Offender Registry
  • Charles Monroe Brooks, 60, from New Tazewell - Violation of Parole (original charges are first-degree murder and felony escape)
  • Andrew Paul Martinez, 31, from Tazewell - Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault
  • Michael Anthony Martinez, 35, from New Tazewell - Possession of Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept, Aggravated Child Endangerment
  • Gregg Martinez Sr., 56, from New Tazewell - Possession of  Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept
  • Asia LeShae Damron, 27, from New Tazewell- Possession of Schedule I, II, III, V, and VI Controlled Substances for Sale and Delivery, Maintaining a Dwelling Where Drugs are Sold or Kept, Aggravated Child Endangerment

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

CPD: Person fatally shot at Clinton home Thursday afternoon

Before You Leave, Check This Out