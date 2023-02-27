Claiborne DA: Child rapist sentenced to 105 years in DOC

Dominque Justice was arrested in 2019 in Harrogate.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to a Facebook post by District Attorney Jared Effler, on Friday, Feb 24, Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden sentenced Dominque Justice to 105 years to be served in prison.

The sentence stemmed from Justice’s conviction of multiple acts of child sexual abuse including rape of a child, incest, and statutory rape, Effler's post stated.

In 2019, investigators Justice was found hiding in a closet in a home in the Harrogate Community.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the Patrol Division found Justice after they went to a home on Lincoln Drive in an attempt to apprehend a wanted fugitive, according to investigators.