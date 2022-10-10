Clarksville woman charged with murdering 13-year-old, police say

The woman was initially charged with several child abuse-related charges regarding his death. She is now facing first-degree murder.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville woman turned herself in Sunday after she was indicted for killing a 13-year-old, Clarksville police said.

Cheyenne Maddox turned herself in at the Montgomery County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder.

Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to a Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

On July 6, 2022, around 1 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a home on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was a homicide.

Cheyenne’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Cheyenne was initially charged with several child abuse-related charges regarding his death. She was charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.