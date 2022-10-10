x
Clarksville woman charged with murdering 13-year-old, police say

The woman was initially charged with several child abuse-related charges regarding his death. She is now facing first-degree murder.
Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville woman turned herself in Sunday after she was indicted for killing a 13-year-old, Clarksville police said.

Cheyenne Maddox turned herself in at the Montgomery County Jail and was charged with first-degree murder.

Detective Hughes with the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit presented evidence to a Montgomery County Grand Jury regarding the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox.

On July 6, 2022, around 1 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a home on Virginia Terrace where Kadaris was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was a homicide. 

Cheyenne’s bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Cheyenne was initially charged with several child abuse-related charges regarding his death. She was charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684.

