Cleveland man to remain jailed until trial for role in Capitol riots

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Washington D.C. District Court judge ruled Tuesday that a Cleveland, Tennessee man will remain in jail until his trial for his role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Attorneys for Joseph Lino Padilla said that he is a stay-at-home father who picks up his children from school, manages the household affairs and is a veteran.

Prosecutors said that as a veteran, Padilla 'knew that what occurred on January 6th was totally unacceptable. He previously swore an oath to defend the country from all enemies foreign and domestic. This factor also weighs in favor of his pretrial detention.'

Deemed a flight risk by prosecutors, Padilla's attorneys told the judge 'that he has now experienced incarceration for the first time in his life which will deter future bad behavior. '

Also noted in the court document was photographic evidence that Padilla was not a 'mere bystander' as he purports, but says the following:

'The government's exhibits are disturbing. They contain images of Defendant grabbing barricades and pushing them into law enforcement, leading other rioters to push, headbutting law enforcement, throwing large metal barricades onto officers to forcibly push them back, as well as throwing a metal pole at law enforcement officers. The metal pole likely came down onto an officer’s head. Defendant's alleged actions are ones of violence directed at officers trying to keep the country’s democratic process safe. For these reasons, this factor weighs in favor of Defendant's pretrial detention.'

In the criminal complaint, filed in United States District Court for the District of Colombia, federal agents were tipped off on January 9th about Facebook posts and comments on a website called "TheDonald.com" where Padilla admitted to taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Since then, they have been investigating his role in the insurrection.

"I've lived here my whole life and never had something like that happen that close to where I've lived,” Jessica told us.

On Tuesday, federal agents showed up to Padilla's residence to take him into custody.

"He was saying come out with your hands up. It was almost like a movie,” Jessica said.

Padilla did not appear to know they were coming, being taken out of his home in his underwear.

Residents witnessed it all.

"It was kind of scary,” Jessica said.

In the complaint, the FBI has video evidence of Padilla pushing against officers and throwing a flag pole at them, as they were also being attacked by other rioters.

When the Greers learned of his connection to the insurrection, they couldn't believe it.

"I didn't think about the riots. I would have never thought of involvement in that,” Jessica said.

“Those kind of people are everywhere. I mean you don't expect it but, I mean they live right down by you,” Hailey said.

Padilla is facing six criminal charges. If he is found guilty, he could spend up to six decades in prison.

Padilla served as a Sergeant in the Tennessee National Guard until his honorable discharge in 2012.