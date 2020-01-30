SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — A doctor's office at the center of a DEA investigation caught fire early Thursday morning. The DEA said it suspects the office supplied millions of additive pills to drug trafficking organizations in southeast Kentucky.

The Oneida Fire Department received a call about a fire at the Coffey Family Medical Clinic around 2:30 a.m. Crews were still putting the fire out around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The DEA said that the clinic handed out prescriptions for around 4.9 million narcotic pills, such as Hydrocodone.

In June 2019, the DEA and TBI raided the clinic, run by Dr. Bruce Coffey, as well as a pharmacy next door. An affidavit filed before Christmas also said that in June, federal agents seized Coffey's two 2014 Mercedes-Benz cars and $1.3 million in cash from his bank accounts.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.