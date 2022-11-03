ACSO: Clinton man indicted and arrested on child sex crimes

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Michael Scott Lightner, 70, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and a few other charges.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a 70-year-old Clinton man was indicted on several child sex crimes. They said police carried out an arrest warrant at Michael Scott Lightner's home in Clinton.

They said Lightner was indicted on two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of incest and two counts of aggravated rape of a child. Detective Jeff Gilliam led the investigation and presented findings to the Anderson County Grand Jury this week, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

“Anderson County is safer today because of the excellent work by Detective Gilliam. The bravery and courage of the victims in this case was incredible” said Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker in the release.