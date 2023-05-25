CPD: Person fatally shot at Clinton home Thursday afternoon

The Clinton Police Department Chief of Police said officers were sent to the home at around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

CLINTON, Tenn. — According to Vaughn Becker, the Clinton Police Department chief, a person was shot and killed at a Clinton home on Thursday.

He said officers were sent to a home on the 800 block of Fowler St. at around 12 p.m. on Thursday. They said the victim was a young male, and said he was around 19 years old. Authorities also said he did not live at the house, and said he died on the scene.

They also said a total of three people were in the home at the time of the shooting, and both are around 19 years old. One of the two people other than the victim lived in the home, CPD said, and both are being interviewed by officers.

Becker also said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents were involved in the investigation into the shooting. TBI said that they were helping the police department investigate it, and said they applied for a search warrant to go inside the home.

Becker said that no officers were involved in the shooting, and said he had no comment about any suspects involved in the shooting. Authorities said no suspect was in custody, but said they have the gun that was used.