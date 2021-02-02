Closed cold case murder tied to ousted Tennessee governor

Investigators in Hamilton County have been chipping away at the 42-year-old cold case of Samuel Pettyjohn since they renewed their investigation in 2015.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Law enforcement officials have announced that a former Tennessee governor’s administration helped fund a contract murder of a key federal witness decades ago while embroiled in the state’s largest political scandal.

Investigators in Hamilton County have been chipping away at the 42-year-old cold case of Samuel Pettyjohn since they renewed their investigation in 2015.

The Chattanooga businessman and close friend of union boss Jimmy Hoffa was shot to death in 1979 in downtown Chattanooga after testifying before a federal grand jury during the early phases of Tennessee’s notorious “cash-for-clemency” scandal.

The scandal ultimately led to the ousting of Democratic Gov. Ray Blanton, who was never indicted in the investigation. Three of his aides were.

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, along with cold case unit supervisor Mike Mathis and investigator Ben Scott, presented their findings Tuesday before a grand jury, identifying William Edward Alley, formerly of Chattanooga and now deceased, as the murderer of Samuel Pettyjohn.

Pettyjohn was a Chattanooga businessman who not only owned the Beverage Center downtown but had also previously owned a number of nightclubs and stores on Ninth Street, now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to WRCB.

The DA's office said Pettyjohn was active with a number of prominent business owners who engaged in both legal and illegal activities, as well as assisted individuals in the local and state Democratic Party.

According to investigators with the D.A.'s cold case unit, illegal activities began between Tennessee residents and then-Democratic Governor Ray Blanton in 1976.

Investigators said citizens would pay Blanton or his designees amounts of cash money in exchange for prisoners in the Tennessee Department Of Corrections (TDOC) to receive early parole.

Chattanooga businessman William Aubrey Thompson — also known as Bob Rountree — worked as a local county Democratic boss for the election campaign of Ray Blanton.

Thompson worked to raise money to pay Gov. Blanton's office in exchange for the early release of prisoners.

Investigators said Pettyjohn assisted Thompson in securing the early release of Larkin Bibbs and would apparently visit inmates for the purposes of indicating that money would secure their early release, according to WRCB.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation began an investigation into Gov. Blanton's actions, during which Pettyjohn was subpoenaed to testify before the federal grand jury.

After testifying on at least one occasion, Pettyjohn agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation, according to WRCB.

The investigation, later identified as Operation TennPar, resulted in members of Gov. Blanton's administration and Thompson being indicted.