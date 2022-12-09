Cocke County deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive near Castle Heights

The CCSO said people in the area should stay in their homes, lock their doors and call 911 if they spot anything suspicious.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" fugitive near Castle Heights.

According to the CCSO, deputies searched the area of Highway 25/70 around the Cedarwood Veterinary Clinic near Newport on Friday.

Deputies are asking people in that area to stay in their homes, lock their doors and windows, and call 911 if they spot anything suspicious.

"We are searching for a white male, 5’7, 160 pounds. Armed and dangerous and possibly under the influence. DO NOT ENCOUNTER SUSPECT. CALL 911," the CCSO said.