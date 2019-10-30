The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a suspect after they said she took off with $8,000 in cash from an elderly man's wallet.

According to Sheriff Armando Fontes, the man had dropped his wallet at a gas station and she and one other suspect had picked it up, stealing the large amount of money inside it.

Fontes said the money was intended to pay for a funeral for the man's sister who recently died.

The CCSO said it took one of the suspects, Heather Wroth, into custody.

They are still searching for 31-year-old Christie Williamson. Deputies said she was last seen in the Gatlinburg area and is wanted for felony theft.

"Williamson in on the run with the money and it is urgent we locate her," Fontes said.

She's described as having red hair. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the sheriff's office at (423) 623-3064.