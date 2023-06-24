CCSO: Man arrested after firing shots at ex-mother-in-law, one other person

Both victims said when they pulled out of the driveway, they heard six gunshots go off in their direction.

Example video title will go here for this video

COSBY, Tenn. — A man is facing jail time after firing at his ex-mother-in-law and one other person after a verbal altercation on Friday, according to a report from the Cocke County Sherriff's Office.

On Friday, CCSO deployed a SWAT team to respond to 180 North Grand Country Drive in reference to multiple 911 calls. One of the calls stated that a man had shot at them and they left the residence, CCSO said.

Once CCSO arrived on the scene, they heard someone fire two rounds. When they tried to call Rein Kori to come forward, he flipped the officers off and made statements, such as "Just shoot me." According to the report, Kori also made hand gestures of him shooting a gun toward the officers.

When one of the officers asked Kori where the firearm was, he said it was next to him, according to CCSO. Kori then reached around himself to grab a can of beer and started drinking. He had also lifted his shirt exposing his genitals, CCSO said.

As officers made a slow approach to the residence, while still talking to him, Kori continued to verbally curse officers while they attempted to speak to him, according to the report.

CCSO soon found Kori's handgun sitting on the table behind the property and removed it from his reach.

Judy Yurick, Kori's ex-mother-in-law, and Christopher Foster said that they got into a verbal altercation before leaving to go to the store. They also said Kori called them numerous names cursing at them while they were leaving, according to the report.

Yurick and Foster said when they pulled back into the driveway, pulling up behind their camper, they heard six gunshots go off in their direction.