NEWPORT, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning accused in a stabbing in Newport Monday afternoon.

Cocke County deputies responded to a call about a man who was stabbed on New Cave Church Road in Newport, Tennesee, around 4 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man on the steps of the home with stab wounds.

According to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies they saw Trent Thomas Balson, 26, flee the scene with Chelsea Sutton, 23, who was driving at the time.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 1, the White Pine Police Department received a call about a possible location where the suspects may be hiding.

Deputies said the suspects' car was found at a home on the 1200-block of Dynasty Way in White Pine, Tennessee and the suspect refused to come out.

The sheriff's office said officers called in the Cocke County SWAT Team and officers obtained a search warrant.

At 4:55 a.m., Cocke County SWAT Team was dispatched to the residence, where they deployed CS gas into the home and both suspects came out and were arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives determined Sutton helped Balson after he reportedly stabbed the victim by driving the getaway car.

A police report stated Balson admitted to being involved in an altercation with the victim before stabbing her and he claimed it was self-defense.

Balson was charged with voluntary manslaughter and Sutton was charged with accessory to the crime.

The stabbing victim has been identified as Winnifred Marvin Cas Walker, 23.

Editors note: This article has been corrected to reflect that the stabbing victim was a man and not a woman.

