CCSO: Three arrested on drug charges, two homes padlocked as part of ongoing investigation

CCSO said the homes were padlocked as part of the "Friday the 13th" investigation. There are 25 people in total facing drug charges from the operation.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said two homes were padlocked and three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation called "Operation Friday the 13th."

They said the three people arrested are Monica Denton of Newport, Dior Nathan of Michigan and Aspen Denton of Newport. They said they are facing drug charges including the sale and delivery of heroin, the sale and delivery of fentanyl, the sale and delivery of a schedule four substance, the sale and delivery of oxymorphone as well as the sale and delivery of cocaine.

The two homes that were padlocked were located on Fox Chase Road. Anyone seen at the Fox Chase Road properties will be arrested for criminal trespassing, CCSO said.

They said they also searched a third home on Hill Road, but it was not padlocked. The search warrants came after they said a narcotics unit was able to buy fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a controlled substance from each location.

Previously, Sheriff CJ Ball said Operation Friday the 13th was the result of more than a year of work. He also said a new narcotics task force was conducting it. It was formed after he said the county saw an increase in overdose-related deaths.