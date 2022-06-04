x
Crime

Cocke County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect in Del Rio

CCSO said the man was armed with a semi-auto pistol and demanded cash from a Del Rio business Friday night.
Credit: Cocke County Sheriff's Office

DEL RIO, Tenn. — Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect involved in a robbery Friday night.

CCSO said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 4 at a Del Rio business. The suspect was armed with a semi-auto pistol and demanded cash.

CCSO said the suspect left with over $1,000 and drove off in a red/maroon four-door hatchback style crossover or large sedan travelling towards Newport on Highway 25/70.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to contact Cocke County Sheriff's Office at 423-623-6004. For afterhours, contact Central Dispatch at  423-623-3064.

