Cocke County Sheriff's Office searching for armed robbery suspect in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Tenn. — Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect involved in a robbery Friday night.

CCSO said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 4 at a Del Rio business. The suspect was armed with a semi-auto pistol and demanded cash.

CCSO said the suspect left with over $1,000 and drove off in a red/maroon four-door hatchback style crossover or large sedan travelling towards Newport on Highway 25/70.