Combustible evidence: Court debates what to do about gasoline, chemicals used in murder trial

Gas canisters and jugs of corrosive chemicals were part of the evidence introduced at Joel Guy Jr.'s murder trial.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Containers full of gasoline and corrosive chemicals introduced as evidence in the Joel Guy Jr. murder trial are making court officials nervous.

The Knox County Criminal Court Clerk's Office stores evidence introduced in dozens of trials at least in part for appellate purposes.

But the clerk typically doesn't have to keep highly combustible chemicals that could leak, corrode or even blow up.

Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword summoned prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case Friday morning to talk about what to do with the gas and chemicals.

"I want to do it in court and have a short hearing on everyone's position as to the possible disposal of the contents of the containers," Sword wrote in an email to the lawyers.

Knox County evidence from trials is typically stored in secure rooms in the lower levels of the City County Building. A fire could destroy everything, not to mention threaten human lives inside the giant building.

Guy, 32, planned to use the gasoline to burn his parents' West Knox County home down after he murdered them in November 2016, testimony showed. He used the chemicals to begin dissolving Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy's bodies after he cut them up.

Guy, who lived in Baton Rouge, La., spent Thanksgiving weekend 2016 at his parents' Goldenview Lane home, waiting for the right moment to murder them, testimony showed.

He attacked his father in the home while his mother was shopping Nov. 26, 2016. When his mother got back about 12:30 p.m., he stabbed his mother to death on an upstairs landing, evidence showed.

Guy then cut up their bodies and put them in blue bins with corrosive chemicals in the couple's upstairs bedroom. He put his mother's head in a pot on the kitchen stove, which detectives discovered Nov. 28, 2016, when they went to check on the Guys' welfare.