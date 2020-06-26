Community leader critical of Trump says he's victim of retaliatory spoofing

Theotis Robinson Jr. spoke at a press conference Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Community leader and education pioneer Theotis Robinson Jr., an ardent critic of President Donald Trump, says someone has hijacked his telephone number in a retaliatory spoofing scheme.

Attorney Gregory P. Isaacs said Friday his firm will be asking for help from law enforcement to find out who is violating his client's First Amendment rights regarding political speech.

“I feel violated and I feel that my name has been besmirched by these phone calls," Robinson said Friday. "I’ve worked in this community ever since I was 16-17 years old, and I will not have my character assassinated by a series of phone calls associating me with Donald Trump."

Robinson is retired vice president for equity and diversity at the University of Tennessee. In 1961, he and two other students became the first Black undergraduates admitted to UT.

He writes a regular column in the News Sentinel, and often criticizes Trump.

Isaacs said Robinson in recent weeks has gotten numerous inquiries from people including friends. They say they've gotten phone calls that appeared to be from Robinson but actually were political robocalls supporting Trump.