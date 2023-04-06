Sweetwater Police: Convicted felon arrested following two home burglaries

Roy Boyd Perdew was arrested and charged with burglary, theft of property and assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department arrested a man following two home burglaries on Glenlock Road early Sunday.

Sweetwater officers responded to a call about a home burglary. According to SPD, Perdew was still in the area after abandoning a car that he had stolen. Officers then searched the area.

SPD said they were able to get an approximate location of Perdew after getting help from a citizen. An officer then received a description of Perdew and tried to find him.

Another homeowner on Glenlock Road told the officer that Perdew had attempted to break into their home as well. According to police, officers were able to use the department's drone to find him.