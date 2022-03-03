Convicted sex offender found guilty of assaulting 11-year-old girl

A Knox County jury found Christopher L. Spencer guilty Thursday after a trial this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted child molester was found guilty Thursday of aggravated battery of an 11-year-old girl.

Christopher L. Spencer, 45, assaulted the child in November 2019 while he was visiting the victim's mother, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

The abuse occurred while the mother was in another room and Spencer was alone with the girl.

"After this assault, the victim’s mother learned Spencer is a registered sex offender. Spencer later texted the mother saying it was a misunderstanding and that he only 'tickled' the child," according to a release from the DA's Office.

Spencer at first told investigators he hadn't touched the child at all "and then said the victim’s mother was making this up because she was mad," according to the DA's Office.

A Knox County Criminal Court jury found Spencer guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of violation of the sex offender registry.

Knox County Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Jordan Murray prosecuted the case.

Spencer, taken into custody Thursday after the verdict, is to be sentenced April 14 by Criminal Court Judge Kyle Hixson, records show.

Spencer in 2019 already had been convicted of sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child while he was in the U.S. Army in 2014.