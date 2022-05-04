DA: Man convicted of sexually assaulting a young child for years in Knox Co.

“Despite years of abuse, this child had the bravery to step forward and confront her abuser," DA Charme Allen said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A jury convicted a man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child beginning when the child was five years old, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's office.

Carl Richard Chesney, 38, was convicted in Knox County Criminal Court of rape of a child, sexual activity involving a minor, and two counts each of aggravated sexual battery and rape, DA Charme Allen said.

In a two-day trial, state prosecutors said Chesney began sexually assaulting the child in 2010 when the victim was five years old. The assault continued for several years until the victim turned 12.

Authorities said the victim eventually broke their silence on the years of abuse, and Knoxville Police Department Investigator Patti Tipton began gathering evidence and interviewed Chesney.

“Despite years of abuse, this child had the bravery to step forward and confront her abuser,” Allen said. “We will continue to stand with victims and hold their abusers accountable.”

Allen said Chesney is facing 25 to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the child rape felony conviction and eight to 12 years for each count of the aggravated sexual battery and rape convictions.