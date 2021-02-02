Cookeville man accused of threatening Sevier County judge, prosecutor, defender

A Sevier County grand jury returned the indictments last week.

A Cookeville man has been indicted on counts accusing him of threatening a Sevier County judge, a prosecutor and attorney, authorities say.

Tyler D. Matthews, 25, was indicted last week by a Sevier County grand jury, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He faces three counts of extortion and three counts of harassment.

Authorities began investigating the case in February. Matthews was a Sevier County inmate at the time.

"The investigation revealed that Matthews wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. One of the letters also contained threats aimed at an assistant district attorney," a release from the TBI states.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in late January and in early February, the six-count indictment shows.

Victims listed are Judge James Gass, prosecutor Ron Newcomb and lawyer Mendi Winstead, records show.

Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong handled the case to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.