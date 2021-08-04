Corbin, KY police: Elderly man tried to kidnap 3-year-old

The incident is alleged to have happened Wednesday afternoon at a Corbin home.

An elderly Kentucky man faces an attempted kidnapping charge after authorities say he tried to take a 3-year-old boy from his family home.

Records identify the defendant as Ronnie Lou Helton, born in 1947. His address is not listed in records obtained by 10News.

Helton also faces a charge of promoting human trafficking of an underage person.

The incident is alleged to have occurred Wednesday afternoon, April 7.

A complaint states the boy's grandmother called Corbin police after seeing a man park and walk over to where the child was playing on a trailer. She could see the man holding the child's hand and assisting him to the "high side of the trailer in an attempt to get the 3-year-old over the fence."

The grandmother said she yelled at the man, and the boy ran to her. The man then walked down the driveway and into the yard.

The child then ran to a man identified as the boyfriend, Tony Goodwin. The man, following, offered him $1,000 for the child, the complaint states.

Goodwin cursed the man, called him an "old pedophile" and told him to leave immediately. The man left but the grandmother got a tag number and description of the man and his vehicle, which she furnished to authorities.