CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two state troopers received minor injuries after a suspect fired shots at them during a pursuit near Chattanooga.

Investigators told WRCB that it started with a traffic stop. Troopers pulled over Cody Seals of Corryton on Hwy. 27 around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Seals fled, according to Hamilton Co. Chief Deputy Austin Garrett, and the troopers chased him.

Garrett said Seals fired a gun at the troopers during the pursuit and continued to shoot at them when he ran off the road. The troopers returned fire and shot Seals, who is expected to be okay.

The two troopers, Rich Thomas and Khalat Ghazi, received minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital, also according to Garrett. They are expected to be okay.

The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office has asked the sheriff's office to investigate the incident.