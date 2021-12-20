Cosby High School teacher and coach suspended after facing child pornography charges

According to court documents, Spencer D. Holt face charges for possessing and distributing child pornography material.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to court documents, a Cocke County teacher has been suspended without pay after facing charges for possessing and distributing child pornography material.

According to Cocke County Schools, Spencer D. Holt was hired back in August 2, 2019 as Physical Education and Wellness teacher and football coach at Cosby High School.