Country music star Sam Hunt was arrested overnight by Metro Police for DUI and open container violation in East Nashville.

According to arrest records, the 34-year-old singer was reportedly going the wrong way south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway N at Ben Allen Road. When officers got on at Cleveland Street to go south toward Gallatin Avenue, Hunt's truck was seen getting onto Gallatin heading south.

Officers got behind the vehicle and saw Hunt had trouble staying in his lane, crossing the center lane several times before a stop was initiated. Once officers got Hunt to stop, they smelled an obvious odor consistent with alcohol and saw Hunt had bloodshot and watery eyes. They also saw two empty beers in the truck next to Hunt.

Hunt had trouble getting his ID and tried to give officers a credit card and a passport instead while his drivers license sat in his lap. Hunt admitted to investigators to having drunk alcohol recently and consented to a field sobriety test.

Hunt showed numerous signs of impairment and consented to a breathalizer test, breathing a .173%, more than twice the legal limit. The legal limit is .08%

Hunt is known songs such as "Body Like a Back Road," "Take Your Time," and others.

This story originally appeared on WSMV.