Couple, son accused in killing, abuse of adoptive children due in court Friday

Shirley Gray is to be arraigned. The court also wants to begin defining plans for the prosecution of Gray, her husband and her son.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Roane County couple accused of abusing their adoptive children in two East Tennessee counties is set to be in court Friday as the prosecution moves forward with its case.

Shirley Gray, 60, must be arraigned on murder, abuse and theft charges in Knox County. Her previous planned arraignment before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Scott Green had to be postponed earlier this month because she'd been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Her husband, Michael Gray Sr., 64, and her son, Michael Gray Jr., 40, already have been arraigned in the Knox County case.

Green said at their appearances he wanted to bring everyone together Friday to begin setting deadlines and planning for a trial. At this point, all three Grays are to be tried together.

The trio are named in the Knox County indictment. They're in custody in Knox County.

At one point about five years ago the family all lived together in a house on Cedarbreeze Road in Halls. Sharing the lower part of the house with them were four or five adoptive children.

One of them, Jonathan, died and was buried in the yard, a search warrant states. It's not clear how or why he died.

The elder Grays moved to Roane County in 2016. The couple face murder and abuse charges there as well, tied to their time living in a home in the Ten Mile community. They've pleaded not guilty in that case.

Roane County Sheriff's authorities say in May they found the remains of another adoptive child -- Sophie -- on the Gray property. They also found evidence some of the other children had been subjected to abuse and a limited, spartan diet.

Some of the children suffered stunted growth because of poor care by the Grays, prosecutors say.

Michael Gray Jr. is not charged in Roane County. The Halls house has since been sold.

Prosecutors say the Grays drew state payments for the children in their care. They had three boys and two girls.