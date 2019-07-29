KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The woman who led Knoxville Police Department officers and Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a rollover accident on Clinton Highway Friday night is in jail, according to court records.

Court records from KCSO said 30-year-old Tasheina Turner faces charges of evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000.

Documents said the truck Turner was driving was stolen from the Chick-Fil-A on Clinton Highway. Witnesses told investigators that Turner struck a wall at the nearby Zaxby's causing about $8,000 worth of damage before leaving the scene.

According to records, just before 10 p.m. Friday, a KCSO deputy saw a black Dodge truck leave a Jimmy Johns parking lot on Clinton Highway at a high rate of speed, nearly striking a KPD cruiser. The truck then crashed into a median and continued south.

The deputy said he tried to initiate a stop, but the pursuit continued at nearly 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. The truck ran a red light at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Merchants Drive.

Then the deputy reported seeing the truck strike two other vehicles, a Honda Odyssey minivan and an Infinity SUV. The truck flipped multiple times before coming to rest on Clinton Highway at I-275.

AMR responded to the scene and took Turner to UT Medical Center. The other drivers refused medical attention, according to records.