KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — UPDATE ( Monday, July 8 at 4 p.m.):

Authorities arrested a man after finding the body of a woman inside a mobile home that was set on fire Sunday night.

Court records identified the man as Michael Capre. He's being held on a combined $750,000 bond for second degree murder and aggravated arson.

Officers responded to a domestic incident around 7:20 p.m. at Amherst Ridge mobile home park at 2726 Southfork Drive.

According to court records, officers said Capre stabbed the woman in the neck -- and she later died from her wound.

The records said a witness saw him coming out of the home covered in blood carrying a large knife after hearing screams coming from the home.

The records said the suspect set the home on fire, telling the witness he had stabbed the woman and was going set a fire and die.

Capre was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after authorities discovered one of the rooms inside the mobile home on fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Police Department responded to an incident from the Amherst Ridge mobile home park in northwest Knoxville Sunday night.

KFD said it responded to a domestic medical call just after 7:45 p.m. at a mobile home on Southfork Drive.

KPD officers said while securing the scene for KFD paramedics to enter, they discovered a room inside the mobile home was on fire.

One of the victims was dead at the scene, and the other was transported to UT Medical Center, according to KPD.

As paramedics removed two victims from the mobile home, which was filling with smoke, additional firefighter personnel went inside to extinguish the flames, according to KFD.

Arson and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials are still trying to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

