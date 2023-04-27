TBI: Crossville man arrested for possession of firearm during wife's shooting investigation

Donald Jackson is charged with one count of unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Crossville man was arrested on Wednesday and is facing a weapon charge in an ongoing death investigation of his wife, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Donald Jackson, 39, is charged with one count of unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm, TBI said.

TBI, along with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, started the investigation into Terri Pitton's death on Tuesday, April 25, after she was found with a gunshot wound at the couple's home in the 700 block of Brown Road, according to TBI. Pitton died from her injuries.

Authorities later determined that Jackson has a felony criminal history and should not have firearms. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $20,00 bond, according to officials.