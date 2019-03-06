CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Just after midnight on Monday, June 3, a residence on St. George Drive in Fairfield Glade was burglarized, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a man and woman were home at the time and barricaded themselves in their bedroom when they realized an intruder was breaking into their home. The victims were reportedly familiar with the suspected burglar, Crossville resident Andrew Nicholas Rich, 29.

Rich tried repeatedly to gain entry into the bedroom but was unsuccessful and fired several rounds through the bedroom door, according to CCSO.

Authorities said Rich fled the residence and was spotted by a Fairfield Glade Police Officer. He turned onto Peavine Road where the Fairfield Glade unit began a short pursuit onto I-40.

The vehicle came to a stop on the Genesis Road exit and the suspect was taken into custody, according to officials.

During the pursuit, officers said they saw Rich throw something from the fleeing vehicle. When they returned to the area, they discovered a weapon at the location and another weapon was found inside the suspect vehicle.

Two other Fairfield Glade units arrived at the residence and said they saw the several bullet holes in the bedroom door.

The victims were unharmed in the residence, according to officials. Sheriff Casey Cox said he believed the man and woman were targeted because of their familiarity with each other.

Rich is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary, according to officials. He is in the Cumberland County Jail on a $1,020,000 bond awaiting a June 24 court date.

Crossville Police Department, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fairfield Glade Police Department were all involved in the apprehension of the suspect.

Chief Mike Williams stated that he was very appreciative to the Crossville Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the swift apprehension of the intruder.