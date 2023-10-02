DOJ: Crossville man sentenced to 70 months in prison for bank robberies

The U.S. Attorney General's Office said Robert Whipple, III, 50, was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was sentenced to almost six years in prison on Friday for several bank robberies.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Robert Whipple, III, 50, currently of Crossville, pled guilty to an indictment charging him with three counts of bank robbery. They said that he robbed a Home Federal Bank, First Horizon Bank and Fifth Third Bank in West Knoxville.

They said he robbed a bank each day from March 5 through March 7 in 2020 and took around $6,950 in total from the robberies. They said he was arrested at a hotel in Knoxville and when law enforcement searched his hotel room and vehicle, they found more than $4,000 in cash and many items that he used to commit the robberies.

Among the items, they said they found a wig and a demand note.