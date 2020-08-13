Crossville Police arrest three people Wednesday for using counterfeit money, two still at large

The Crossville Police Department said the suspects would make purchases using counterfeit bills and leave businesses with merchandise and cash as change.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they worked together to arrest people who were using counterfeit money to make purchases, leaving businesses in several counties with cash as change.

They said at least six suspects would enter businesses and use fake bills to make purchases, at least from Aug. 10. On Wednesday, the suspects went to 15 businesses, including the Crossville Outlet Mall, and used counterfeit $50 bills to make purchases. Officials said 27 counterfeit bills were recovered in Crossville.

Four suspects were in a red rental car with Michigan tags, officials said. Two other people were in a Grey SUV, according to a release from Crossville Police. Employees from the Woodmere Mall Dollar Store and got vehicle descriptions and gave them to police, according to a release from authorities.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they saw the red car at a Lantana Road business and stopped it as it pulled away, around 1:30 p.m.

They said they arrested three people and found over $3,000 in cash, as well as more than 30 counterfeit bills. They also said they found equipment to make counterfeit money, as well as stolen property from many businesses.

A juvenile was involved and is not being charged at this time, according to officials. They also said at least one black man and woman were in the grey SUV and are still at large.