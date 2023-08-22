Crossville Police Department: 2 arrested in school parking lot after road rage shooting

According to police, no one was injured during that road rage shooting. The shooting did not happen on school grounds but two schools did go into lockdown.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested after a road rage shooting Tuesday morning, according to Crossville Police Department.

According to police, Crossville Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of East 1st Street and Short Road due to reports of a road rage incident and possible shot fired.

When police arrived, they located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Stone Elementary School. Two suspects had been detained with a firearm in their possession by the Stone Elementary School Resource Officer.

Crossville Police said the road incident and the shooting did not happen on any school grounds, but the Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School did go into lockdown during the arrest.