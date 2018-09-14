CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Joy Nostrom, 58, had filed for divorce from her husband Warren Nostrom, 74, just days before police say he shot and killed her in the parking lot of the Cumberland County school bus garage, according to divorce papers 10News received from the Probate and Family Court of Cumberland County.

Joy filed for divorce on Aug. 24, and she had received several orders of protection against her husband, most recently one she signed on Aug. 6 and then began on Aug. 13 in Cumberland County, according to the petition. That divorce was still in effect at the time of the shooting.

In the most recent order of protection, it was noted that Warren had access to two pistols in his vehicle and residence. Warren was ordered to stay away from Joy's home and workplace and to not have contact with her for any purpose.

The previous orders of protection had been filed in April and May in Cumberland County, records show.

In the April request for an order of protection, Joy wrote that Warren had told her he would kill her and didn't care if he went to jail.

"I am afraid of him killing me as he has said in the past," she wrote in the request. "I fear for my life."

The April order was canceled several days after it was filed, with Joy writing she wanted to cancel it because the couple had been married for 32 years and wanted to try to stay together one more time.

She requested another order of protection in May, but that was dismissed in June after Joy requested it be canceled because they were trying to sell the house and she said Warren "can not do it all on his own."

TBI agents arrested Warren Nostrom in connection a double homicide in Cumberland County on Saturday, Aug. 15. He was also found injured with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $4 million bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Previous Story:

Authorities said a man and woman are dead and the suspect was wounded in a shooting Friday in the parking lot of the Cumberland County school bus garage.

Officers responded around 2:27 p.m. CDT to the garage at 1668 Genesis Road in Crossville. Two men and a woman were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The TBI said one of them men was the suspected shooter.

The TBI said preliminary info appears to show the suspect shot himself after shooting the other two.

CPD said the three's identities haven't been released yet. Crossville emergency crews were on the scene rendering aid and an air ambulance transported one.

The woman died at the scene and the other male victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The suspect was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga and his condition is unknown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Cumberland County District Attorney General's office are involved in the investigation.

The CPD and the TBI said they will provide more details when possible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPD at 931-484-7231.

