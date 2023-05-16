Man charged with felony rape after assault on Cumberland Avenue, police say

The arrest report said the man, who is now charged with felony rape, "changed his statements multiple times" when questioned about the incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing a felony charge after police said they arrested him on suspicion of raping a woman on Cumberland Avenue in Knoxville.

According to the arrest report filed by officers with the University of Tennessee Police Department and Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a forcible rape in the 1800 block of Cumberland Avenue on Sunday, May 14, around 3 a.m.

Officers said they spoke with the suspect, Jefferson Martillo-Plaza, after they arrived and detained him. They then talked with the victim, who told them the man had followed her and her friend back to a car. The victim said the man got into the car after helping her friend into the front seat.

The victim said her friend was intoxicated and fell asleep in the passenger seat. It was at that point she said the man dragged her into the back of the car and tried to take off her pants. The victim said she told him no several times as he assaulted her. She told police she tried to push him off of her and wake her friend up.

Police said the friend woke up and called 911. When officers arrived, the man told them he tried to help the woman and to get her friend home. Officers said he originally told them he had no sexual contact with the victim, but said he "changed his statements multiple times" and at one point included oral sex. The man claimed he had kissed the victim at a nearby bar before helping her to her vehicle.

The police report said the victim's statements were consistent with her account of the incident.