According to officials, 33-year-old John Michael Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and TBI.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cumberland County man wanted for first-degree murder has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list.

According to officials, 33-year-old John Michael Poss is wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and TBI.

Poss is described as a white male, bald and with blue eyes, approximately 5'8 and 155lbs.

Here’s another look at Poss, who has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. pic.twitter.com/ehZbRaqulr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 26, 2021

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.