Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, TBI investigating homicide of 20-year-old man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that ended with the death of a young adult.
Deputies say in a release, that multiple 911 calls came in for a shooting at 434 Doris Drive on Saturday, September 26 around 5:08 p.m.
On scene, CCSO found Matthew Musser, 20, inside a home at the address, lying in a bed dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies took Robert David Morse, 20 into custody.
Morse has been charged with First Degree Murder. His bond is set for $1,000,000. He will be in court October 12.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called into assist as well as the District Attorney's Office of the 13th Judicial District.
The victim's body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Nashville, TN for an autopsy. All evidence collected will be analyze at TBI's Investigation Crime Laboratory.