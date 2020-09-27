Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, TBI investigating homicide of 20-year-old man

The victim's body and crime scene evidence will be analyzed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Nashville.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that ended with the death of a young adult.

Deputies say in a release, that multiple 911 calls came in for a shooting at 434 Doris Drive on Saturday, September 26 around 5:08 p.m.

On scene, CCSO found Matthew Musser, 20, inside a home at the address, lying in a bed dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies took Robert David Morse, 20 into custody.

Morse has been charged with First Degree Murder. His bond is set for $1,000,000. He will be in court October 12.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called into assist as well as the District Attorney's Office of the 13th Judicial District.