Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Cumberland County deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after finding two people dead at a home Monday morning.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Main Street in the Pleasant Hill community around 8 a.m. Monday and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.
Deputies said the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was a murder-suicide.
The CCSO said it is withholding the identities of the two people until their families are notified.
"There is no risk to the community. The investigation is ongoing and additional releases will be forthcoming," the CCSO said.