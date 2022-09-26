Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide in Cumberland County

The CCSO said deputies found two people dead from gunshot wounds at a home Monday morning.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Cumberland County deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after finding two people dead at a home Monday morning.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Main Street in the Pleasant Hill community around 8 a.m. Monday and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was a murder-suicide.

The CCSO said it is withholding the identities of the two people until their families are notified.