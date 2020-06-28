Suspect dead, officer hurt in Cumberland Co. officer-involved shooting

The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side. He was airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at an officer-involved shooting with a barricaded suspect in the Chestnut Hill area on Saturday night.

Around 7:07 p.m., officers said a Cumberland County Deputy was shot while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side. He was airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center, CCSO said.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded in a vehicle while The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police S.W.A.T. Team, and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol closed down Chestnut Hill Road to all thru traffic.

CCEMS and Cumberland County Fire were staged near the scene.

CCSO said negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect and finally after no success, S.W.A.T. deployed chemical weapons.

Upon advancement to the vehicle to take the suspect into custody, authorities said the suspect was found to be deceased.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on-scene conducting an investigation.