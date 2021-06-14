Curtis Watson pleads guilty to prison escape, murder of jail administrator

Watson's escape from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary led to a days-long manhunt for the suspected killer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Curtis Watson, an inmate at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary who escaped in 2019 and murdered a prison administrator, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watson was charged with 15 criminal counts in the prison escape and rape and murder of Tennessee Department of Correction administrator Debra Johnson. On Monday, he waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to nine charges, including felony murder in perpetration of rape.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The judge gave Watson an opportunity to speak at the end of the hearing. Watson apologized to Johnson’s family.

“I just want to apologize to everybody,” he said. “The Johnson family and the state of Tennessee and all the officers at the penitentiary. My apologies, please forgive me for everything I’ve ever done.”

Watson also pleaded guilty to especially aggravated burglary, aggravated rape, felony escape, theft over $10,000, burglary, theft under $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespassing.

Watson's escape happened on August 7, 2019, while he was on work detail. Guards sent him out on his daily mowing job at 7 a.m. Instead of doing the work, he went to Johnson's home, which was on prison grounds, where he raped and killed her. A few hours later, he left the prison on a tractor.

It wasn't until 11 a.m. that prison officials realized that Watson was missing. Johnson's co-workers discovered her body at 11:30 a.m. when she didn't show up for work, TBI said.

Watson then led authorities on a days-long manhunt that ended when a couple who lived about 10 miles from the prison spotted him stealing food from their outdoor refrigerator.

In February 2020, prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty if Watson was convicted. During Monday’s hearing, a prosecutor said Watson opted to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

Watson has also been serving a 15-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping for illegally confining his wife and hitting her with an aluminum baseball bat in July 2012.

The Tennessee Department of Correction released the following statement about Watson's plea:

With today’s guilty plea, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is reminded of the tremendous loss of our colleague and friend and her dedicated service to the state of Tennessee. We will always remember CA Johnson’s distinguished 38-year career and the countless lives she impacted through her leadership.

“Debra loved being a part of the Tennessee Department of Correction but more importantly she loved the staff and cared deeply about improving the lives of incarcerated people,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “She held the admiration and respect of her colleagues and was regarded as a knowledgeable professional who worked tirelessly to support and coach offenders in their rehabilitation. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Her absence is felt each day within our agency.”