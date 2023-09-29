DA: Claiborne County deputy court clerk stole more than $600K

The state Comptroller's Office investigated the theft, alleged to have occurred from 2015-22.

A former deputy clerk for the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will serve 15 years in prison for stealing more than $600,000, according to the 8th Judicial District Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said Lesley A. Chumley of Harrogate pleaded guilty in state court to felony theft over $250,000 as well as official misconduct and tampering with government records.

From 2015-2022, Chumley stole more than $618,000 while working as a court clerk, authorities said.

"Chumley accomplished this theft by abusing her position as bookkeeper by taking cash from the end of the day collections, and she concealed her theft by altering bank statements to match the general ledger," according to the DA's Office.

"This was a sophisticated act of concealment that evaded auditors during this time period. Further, this investigation yielded no evidence of any other person being involved, and, in fact, Chumley admitted to investigators that no one was aware of her theft."

DA Jared Effler also issued a statement: "While it is extremely disappointing that the defendant abused her position of trust to divert public funds, I am pleased that she will be serving a lengthy sentence in the Tennessee prison system as a consequence of her actions. This lengthy prison sentence would not have been possible without the exemplary work of the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office."