A Cumberland County commissioner who also teaches at Stone Elementary School has been indicted on a sex crime involving a minor, according to the district attorney general's office.

According to DA Bryant Dunaway, a Cumberland County grand jury indicted commissioner Micheal Speich on one county of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the DA, the crime was said to have happened at a location owned by Speich and not on school property.

The DA said Cumberland County deputies began to investigate an allegation that a teacher at Stone Elementary School had provided alcohol to a minor student.

Deputies later identified Speich as the suspect, saying the victim was a minor at the time of the offense and they had found evidence of sexual abuse.

On June 24, the grand jury returned an indictment charging Speich.

The DA said the investigation is ongoing.

"If the public is aware of any other potential victims of similar abuse by this defendant, please contact the Office of the District Attorney General at telephone 931-484-8732 or in person at 112 Fourth Street, Crossville, TN," he said in a release.