DA: Drug dealer convicted in two Knox Co. overdose deaths

Both victims died of fentanyl intoxication after buying heroin from Ryan Cole Helton Kuhn, according to prosecutors

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — An admitted drug dealer will spend 15 years in federal prison for selling drugs to two people who died of overdoses.

According to the District Attorney General's office, Ryan Cole Helton Kuhn, 27, was convicted of two counts of Second Degree Murder under a plea agreement.

The first death happened on Dec. 1, 2017, according to prosecutors. KPD officers responded to an overdose call at a home in Fountain City. They found a phone containing text messages from a Ryan H. referencing the purchase of heroin.

Investigators confirmed those messages were from Kuhn, who sold drugs to the victim’s son who then shared those drugs with his father. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the victim’s cause of death to be fentanyl intoxication.

The second death happened in North Knoxville on Oct. 31, 2018. The victim's brother told investigators they had purchased heroin from Kuhn the previous day at the Econolodge on Strawberry Plains Pike. Officers found Kuhn at the motel, where he admitted he sold the drugs to the brothers.

When Kuhn was taken into custody, he was in possession of forty-one grams of a substance containing fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl, and heroin. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the victim’s cause of death to be fentanyl, valeryl fentanyl, and heroin intoxication.

“We have seen more overdose deaths so far this year than we have in any previous year,” said DA Charme Allen. “Because of the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors in the overdose task force in this case, countless more lives were saved.”

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Kuhn must serve fifteen years in prison without the possibility of parole.