DA: Gang member convicted in 2012 murder

Jamar Laquinn Frazier was originally convicted of the murder in 2016, but the decision was overturned on appeal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Chattanooga gang member has been found guilty of second-degree murder charges in a 2012 killing in South Knoxville.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office, Jamar Laquinn Frazier, 33, identified as a member of the Black Crime Family, which he claimed to be a rap record label but authorities know it is affiliated with the Gangster Disciples.

On July 3, 2012, prosecutors said members of the group targeted the victim because they believed he stole two ounces of marijuana from them. They tracked him down on Overbrook Drive, where they assaulted him and held him until Frazier arrived.

Prosecutors said Frazier chased the victim into the woods and shot him in the head.

Frazier fled to Chattanooga where he was arrested fifteen days later by the United States Marshals Service.

Frazier was originally convicted of the murder in 2016, but the decision was overturned on appeal because of issues with evidence introduced at that trial.

The Second Degree Murder in his retrial is a Class A felony that carries a punishment of fifteen to twenty-five years in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors will ask Judge Scott Green for the maximum sentence of at the sentencing hearing on June 24.