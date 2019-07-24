NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking at new evidence in the case of the murder of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels in 2018.

District Attorney General Ray Crouch confirmed Joseph Daniel’s blood was identified on a shovel. There was also a hair on the shovel.

Crouch would not say where specifically the shovel was discovered.

The TBI sent to hair to a private laboratory for mitochondrial DNA testing. The TBI does not conduct this type testing.

Joseph Daniels, Joe Clyde’s father, was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after the April 4, 2018 disappearance of the 5-year-old.

Court documents revealed that Joseph Daniels beat his 5-year-old son to death.

According to the affidavit, Joseph Daniels admitted he struck Joe Clyde repeatedly in the body, upper torso, head and face with a closed fist until his son died at their Garner Creek Road home.

An endangered child alert was issued for Joe Clyde, who had severe autism and couldn’t speak, after the family reported him missing.

On Friday, April 6, the TBI searched the Daniels home for evidence of criminal misconduct, which led to Joseph Daniels to be charged with murder.

Krystal Daniels, Joe Clyde’s mother, was charged with one count of aggravated child neglect or endangerment, according to the TBI. Investigators claim that Krystal Daniels did not report the abuse and homicide of her son despite having multiple opportunities to do so. She also allegedly knew that her husband had disposed of his body.

She is also accused of taking “active steps” to “obfuscate” the abuse and homicide of Joe Clyde.

Authorities said Joseph Daniels admitted to killing his son during questioning with law enforcement.

Court documents said Joseph Daniels placed Joe Clyde’s body in the trunk of his car and disposed of his body in a remote, rural area.

Joseph Daniels told Dickson County Sheriff’s deputies that Joe Clyde had left the home barefooted dressed in his pajamas sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The trial for Joseph Daniels is expected to be reset for August 2020. It was delayed after the trial for Steven Wiggins, accused of shooting Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker multiple times and then setting his patrol car on fire in May 2018. Death penalty cases take precedence over other cases.

The body of Joe Clyde has not been discovered.