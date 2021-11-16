DA: Man convicted for having 20 grams of meth in elementary school parking lot

The District Attorney's Office said Michael Robert Quinn, 38, was convicted after he brought 20 grams of methamphetamine to the parking lot of a school.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was convicted Tuesday after he was found with 20 grams of methamphetamine in the parking lot of an elementary school, according to officials.

The District Attorney's office said Michael Robert Quinn, 38, was convicted of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to provide proof of insurance.

They said the trial took two days where prosecutors said Quinn's truck was founded in the parking lot of Pleasant Ridge Elementary School on Nov. 18, 2019. They said he was pulled over shortly after leaving the school and arrested for driving on a suspended license.

A K-9 unit alerted police that narcotics could have been in his truck, so investigators searched it. They found four bags of methamphetamine as well as a digital pocket scale and two cell phones.

Police said they found several messages on the phones that showed Quinn intended to sell or deliver the methamphetamine. Officials said Quinn also has 11 prior felony convictions for violence, drug dealing and property damage. Those convictions include arson, attempted burglary and cocaine distribution.