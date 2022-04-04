DA: Man pleads guilty to child abuse; sentenced to 20 years in prison

Johnathan Townsend Sloane pled guilty to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a minor. He has been sentenced to 20 years of prison without chance of parole.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with no chance of parole after he pled guilty to two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor according to District Attorney Charme Allen's office.

Johnathan Townsend Sloane, 47, is expected to serve 20 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction without the possibility of parole. In October 2019, the Department of Children's Services received a complaint that Sloane was sexually abusing two minors.

An investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Sloane sexually abused the first child beginning at age eight and the second child beginning at age nine.