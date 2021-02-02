DA: Man with 16 DUI convictions given 13-year sentence

Officials said that Hobart William Reagan, 58, was given a sentence of 13 years on Thursday, after several DUI convictions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man with 16 convictions for driving under the influence dating back to 1983 was given a 13-year sentence on Thursday.

Hobart William Reagan, 58, was convicted of "Driving Under the Influence, Sixth or Subsequent Offense." In 2018, prosecutors said that Reagan was asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle on Middlebrook Pike. Police found him lethargic and said he had slurred speech, according to reports.

He was not able to stand without help, according to reports. Police said they found two needles in his pocket as well as a bag in his pants that had cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and clonazolam.

Later, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that he had a combination of methamphetamine and cocaine in his system.