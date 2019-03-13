A North Knoxville home has been shut tight after a judge ordered it to be closed under the state nuisance law.

Prosecutors with Knox County Distract Attorney General Charme Allen said the home at 3104 Forestdale Avenue had been a hub of drug activity.

According to the petition Allen filed, the home had been the scene of 36 calls for service over the past 14 months. Many of the calls reported a high volume of traffic at the home because occupants were selling methamphetamine.

In December, the Knoxville Police Department executed a search warrant and recovered 80 grams of meth with a street value of $5,000. Officers also recovered five handguns, three rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, body armor and drug distribution paraphernalia.

"Because drug traffic continued at the house even after the search warrant, we wanted to padlock the house to end this criminal activity and give some peace to the surrounding neighbors," Allen said.

The injunction marks the 57th closure by the DA's office and KPD.

North Knoxville residence padlocked due to drug trafficking

Charme P. Allen: Office of the District Attorney Generl

