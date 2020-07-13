DAG: Rockwood officer fatally shot suspect after chase

DAG Russell Johnson said investigators are at the shooting scene on Spring City Highway heading out of Rockwood.

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — The TBI is being asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Rockwood, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Johnson didn't have all the details yet, but told 10News that the officer was responding to a domestic call in Rockwood that resulted in a slow-speed chase along Hwy. 27 out of town. Two Rockwood Police officers and a Roane Co. deputy were following the suspect.

The suspect fired at the officers, according to the preliminary information given to Johnson, and the Rockwood officer returned fire and hit the suspect. The suspect was killed.

Johnson said investigators are at the shooting scene on Spring City Highway heading out of Rockwood.

Johnson said he wasn't aware if the officer suffered any injuries.

Johnson said he'd requested TBI investigate the shooting. A TBI spokesperson confirmed they have agents investigating the shooting.